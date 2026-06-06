Orthopaedist explains the real culprits behind back pain and 5 best tools for spine support

Do prolonged periods of sitting leave you with back pain that interferes with day-to-day activities? With a few basic tools, you can make sure that this back pain is reduced and prevented. Stretching is helpful in relieving stiffness in the body, even though it should be done daily, particularly if you move your body frequently. Even though prolonged sitting is not the only factor contributing to back pain, it's crucial to engage in some stretching exercises or a health regimen to avoid further spinal problems. Struggling with back pain? These expert-recommended tools may help (Freepik) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Back pain is often caused by poor posture, prolonged sitting, obesity, muscle strain, injuries, or medical conditions like arthritis and sciatica. Using ergonomic support tools and staying physically active can help prevent long-term spine issues, Dr Dev Rajan Agarwal, Orthopaedic Specialist, at Yatharth Hospital, tells HT Shop Now.

What are the major causes of back pain? Back pain is a common issue affecting people across all age groups. It can be caused by unhealthy lifestyle habits as well as underlying medical conditions. Factors such as poor posture, prolonged sitting, lack of exercise, obesity, muscle strain, and incorrect lifting techniques are among the leading causes. Injuries from road accidents, sports activities, falls, or sudden movements can also damage the spine, muscles, and surrounding tissues. In addition, conditions like arthritis, osteoporosis, herniated discs, sciatica, and even kidney-related diseases may contribute to severe back pain. Stress and anxiety can further worsen the condition by increasing muscle tension and discomfort.

Who tends to have back pain? According to the expert, certain groups are at a higher risk of developing back pain. These include office workers who spend long hours sitting, drivers, people involved in heavy manual labour, athletes, older adults, and individuals with obesity. Pregnant women are also more prone to back pain due to weight gain and hormonal changes during pregnancy. Additionally, people with sedentary lifestyles often have weaker back and abdominal muscles, which can increase the risk of discomfort and spinal issues.

Tools to prevent back pain and how to choose them? Various tools and support products can help prevent back pain and improve spinal health. These include posture correctors and back braces. Exercise accessories such as yoga mats, resistance bands, and foam rollers can also help strengthen muscles and improve flexibility.

When choosing these products, factors like comfort, body size, durability, and medical recommendations should be carefully considered. The ideal support product should help maintain the spine’s natural curve while reducing pressure on the back. The expert also recommends consulting a healthcare professional before purchasing preventive or supportive tools.

Lumbar Support Cushion A lumbar cushion provides additional support to the lower back, especially when your chair lacks proper ergonomic features. It helps maintain the spine's natural curve and can reduce slouching.