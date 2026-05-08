Save up to 74% on everyday kitchen essentials during the SASA LELE sale by Flipkart

Want to upgrade your kitchen without overspending? The Flipkart SASA LELE Sale is bringing exciting deals on everyday kitchen essentials, making it the perfect time to refresh your cooking setup. Explore a wide range of products at up to 74% off, along with an additional 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, including EMI transactions (T&Cs apply). From cookware to serveware essentials, these budget-friendly deals can help make cooking more organised and convenient. With limited-time discounts on popular products, now may be the right time to grab practical kitchen upgrades for less. Shop kitchen essentials at up to 74% off during the SASA LELE sale by Flipkart (Flipkart)

This Borosil tea tiffin bag, which is currently 54% off, is an excellent kitchen essential to purchase. The capacity is 880 ml, and there are three containers in total. The other reasons are its leak-proof, airtight lid, which keeps food fresher; a removable silicone gasket to prevent leaks and spills; and 100% borosilicate glass, which does not absorb stains and can withstand extreme temperatures of up to 400 degrees Celsius or -40 degrees Celsius.

2 . Larah by Birosil Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Larah by Borosil dinner set of 34 has full plates, quarter plates, mini serving bowls, Lid, mini vegetable bowls, and spoons. The plus point? this is microwave safe. Offer: Get a no-cost Emi option, that is applicable for everyone. T&C applicable.

Flipkart sale offers up to 43% off on this Bajaj pressure cooker that comes with a sturdy design for safe and easy operation. It has a 3-litre cooking capacity. Plus, it is compatible with both induction and gas stoves. Offer: Get a no-cost Emi option, that is applicable for everyone. T&C applicable.

Flipkart's SASA LELE Sale offers up to 60% off Milton lunch boxes in black, blue, and magenta. It includes three containers (200 mL, 350 mL, and 500 mL); a 100 mL chutney dabba; a 750 mL aqua bottle; a spoon, fork, and jacket. Bank offers: Get 50 ₹ off on using a BHIM card.

Get ₹ 40 off on making a payment using the Flipkart Axis debit card.

Get ₹ 50 off on using Paytm

Get ₹ 40 off using flipkart SBI credit card.

Get ₹ 40 off on making a payment using a Flipkart Axis credit card

This Cello casserole set of three features easy-grip lids with firm twist locks to keep your food hot for longer periods of time, as well as a durable and break-resistant design that is both portable and dishwasher safe. Bank offers: Get 50 ₹ off on using a BHIM card.

Get 30 ₹ off on making payment using a Flipkart Axis debit card.

Get ₹ 50 off on using Paytm

Get 30 ₹ off using flipkart SBI credit card.

Get 30 ₹ off on making payment using a Flipkart Axis credit card.

This Milton cookware set includes 5 items: a frying pan, kadhai, tawa, spoon, and ladle. The pan has a premium bakelite handle for convenience and a 7-layer food-grade nonstick coating. During Flipkart's SASA LELE Sale, you can save 74% on this cookware set. Offer: Get a no-cost Emi option, that is applicable for everyone. T&C applicable

Get this cute bow set for your kitchen for serving desserts or having the snacks at a 62% discount during this Flipkart sale. It's a pack of 2 bowl sets. Bank offers: Get 50 ₹ off on using a BHIM card.

Get 31 rs off on making a payment using the Flipkart Axis debit card.

Get ₹ 50 off on using Paytm

Get ₹ 31 off using flipkart SBI credit card.

Get 31 ₹ off on making a payment using a Flipkart Axis credit card.