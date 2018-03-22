N Chandrababu Naidu is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and President of the Telugu Desam Party. He became the first chief minister of Andhra Pradesh when the state was split to form Telangana in 2014.

Naidu was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh from 1995-2004 and Leader of Opposition in the united Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly, 2004-2014.

Naidu has won a number of awards, including India Today group’s IT Indian of the Millennium, the Economic Times’s Business Person of the Year, and Time Asia’s South Asian of the Year. The World Economic Forum put him in its ‘dream cabinet’ list.