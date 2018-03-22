Nitin Gadkari is the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, carrying out the government’s target of building an average of 40 km of roads daily. He is also the Minister for Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Gadkari is known for his work as Maharashtra’s Public Works Department Minister from 1995 to 1999 when he constructed flyovers, roads and highways across the state, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, India’s first six-lane concrete, high-speed, access-controlled tolled highway.

Gadkari was the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2010 to 2013. He was the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1999-2005.