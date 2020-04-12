Soulful song and poignant poetry… antidotes to Quarantine blues in this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsUpdated: Apr 12, 2020 01:19 IST
Watch
Check out Papon’s new song, a homemade video shot and edited by the singer while in self isolation. A perfect companion to locked down solitary evenings.
Tap
Scroll through Arunoday Singh’s posts to hear him read out soulful poems by TS Eliot, Maya Angelou and Leonard Cohen in his clear baritone!
Follow
How things work is a Twitter account on well, how things work! And, their recent video shows the death of a neuron
This is how a neuron dies pic.twitter.com/SYVD5SI2S8— How Things Work (@ThingsWork) March 30, 2020
