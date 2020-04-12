e-paper
Soulful song and poignant poetry… antidotes to Quarantine blues in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 01:19 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
         

Watch

Check out Papon’s new song, a homemade video shot and edited by the singer while in self isolation. A perfect companion to locked down solitary evenings.

Tap

Scroll through Arunoday Singh’s posts to hear him read out soulful poems by TS Eliot, Maya Angelou and Leonard Cohen in his clear baritone!  

View this post on Instagram

A THOUSAND KISSES DEEP by Leonard Cohen

A post shared by Arunoday Singh (@sufisoul) on

Follow

How things work is a Twitter account on well, how things work! And, their recent video shows the death of a neuron  

From HT Brunch,April 12, 2020

