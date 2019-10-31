After a gap of 5 years, Andhra to celebrate its formation day on Friday

south

Andhra Pradesh will celebrate its formation day for the first time on Friday, five years after the bifurcation of combined Telugu state to carve out separate Telangana.

Chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam said Andhra Pradesh will celebrate its formation on November 1 regularly. Subrahmanyam has given instructions to all district collectors to hold the celebrations in a big way on Friday.

The state’s secretary of culture, language and tourism K Praveen Kumar said the three-day official celebrations of the “state formation day” will begin at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada at 5pm.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would take part in the event, which will include cultural shows, food festivals and sports activities.

Telangana has been celebrating its state formation day on June 2, the appointed day of bifurcation of the combined state, but there had been no such celebrations in Andhra Pradesh due to lack of clarity on the exact date of state formation.

Before its bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh had been officially celebrating November 1 as the state formation day since its inception in 1956. But after the bifurcation, there was confusion over deciding the exact date of state formation.

An official, who had worked in the chief minister’s office during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime said on the condition of anonymity that then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu could not take a decision on the formation day, because the Andhra Pradesh government was formed on June 8, when he took charge as CM.

“Between June 2 and 8, the residuary Andhra Pradesh was under President’s Rule. Naidu took charge as the chief minister only on June 8 and only then, the state came into existence, though the bifurcation was done on June 2 itself. This led to confusion,” the official said.

During his regime, Naidu did not celebrate the state formation day. But he held a week-long a programme “Nava Nirmana Deeksha” or a pledge to rebuild a new state all over the state, where he made people take a vow to build a new and developed Andhra Pradesh.

But after the YSR Congress party came to power, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to end this confusion and declared that Andhra Pradesh celebrated its formation day on November 1 as was in vogue before bifurcation.

However, social activist and Andhra Intellectuals Forum convenor Chalasani Srinivas opposed Jagan’s decision, saying the original date of Andhra Pradesh’s formation was not November 1, but October 1.

Srinivas had said it was when Andhra state was formed after it was separated from the then Madras Presidency in 1952 following a series of agitations and sacrifices.

“Freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu had laid down his life after undertaking fast-unto-death for over 50 days for the formation of Andhra state,” Srinivas recalled. “So, the actual birthday of Andhra was October 1.”

The Telangana region, which was then part of Hyderabad state, was later separated and merged with Andhra state to create Andhra Pradesh on November 1.

“In a way, it was a marriage day for the people of Andhra and not the birthday. Subsequently, the people of Telangana fought for their own state and sought a divorce from Andhra. After nearly six decades, the divorce was granted on June 2, 2014. So, it was a divorce day for the people of Andhra,” he said.

Srinivas wondered how the Jagan government could celebrate the marriage day as the birthday of Andhra.

“The relevance of November 1 is lost the moment Telangana was separated. What is left now is Andhra state which was formed on October 1, 1953. So, it should be the original state formation day,” he said.

