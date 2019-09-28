Eviction of Kochi flats to begin on Sunday, says government

south

The Kerala government has said the process for evicting residents of illegal apartment complexes here, ordered to be demolished by Supreme Court, would commence on Sunday.

Authorities have sought the residents’ cooperation to complete the process in four days.

“Please understand that we are implementing the Supreme Court order. There is absolutely no chance...no condition under which we cant do that and it will happen,Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi sub-collector, who was given additional charge as secretary of the Maradu municipality, said on Saturday after attending a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Tom Jose here.

The residents protested saying they require more time for shifting. “We are ready to leave.But we have certain conditions,” a representative of the flat owners said.

