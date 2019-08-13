Special assembly, quiz held to mark Hiroshima Day

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:13 IST

Radcliffe School, Ulwe, recently observed Hiroshima Day, in remembrance of the dropping of an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945.

A special assembly was held for more than 2,000 students on the day, with an aim to instil a sense of humanity and peace in them. The day also featured a quiz to sensitise the students about the repercussions of the usage of weapons of mass destruction.

Four students — Sarthak, Purva Naik, Riddhi Shambhavi and Jaivardhan Awale of Grade 7 — answered the questions most appropriately. A movie show on the theme was also held.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 12:09 IST