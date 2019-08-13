New Delhi -°C
Special assembly, quiz held to mark Hiroshima Day
A special assembly was held for more than 2,000 students on the day.
Radcliffe School, Ulwe, recently observed Hiroshima Day, in remembrance of the dropping of an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945.
A special assembly was held for more than 2,000 students on the day, with an aim to instil a sense of humanity and peace in them. The day also featured a quiz to sensitise the students about the repercussions of the usage of weapons of mass destruction.
Four students — Sarthak, Purva Naik, Riddhi Shambhavi and Jaivardhan Awale of Grade 7 — answered the questions most appropriately. A movie show on the theme was also held.
