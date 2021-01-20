'Time for CSK to shed their ‘Dad’s Army’ tag', says Aakash Chopra ahead of IPL retention process

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention process on Wednesday evening, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra just said that it’s the right time Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to shed their ‘Dad’s Army’ tag and introduce young talent in the team.

Speaking on Star Sports’ IPL retention special program, Chopra suggested that the 3-time title winners need to amend their strategy before heading into the next season.

“As the deadline for the IPL Player Retention process approaches, I feel now would be the right time for CSK to shed their ‘Dad’s Army’ tag and introduce young talent in the team. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has relied heavily on senior players who have performed in the past, but he along with the CSK think-tank need to change their strategy. They would certainly need to retain last year’s match-winners like Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur and Ruturaj Gaikwad,” Chopra told Star Sports.

ALSO READ | ‘Young India has shown the way’, Sunil Gavaskar lauds contribution of youngsters

Chopra also pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who made it to the playoffs of the 2020 edition, have found a balanced squad.

“RCB on the other hand, looks like they have finally found a balanced squad. Mike Hesson, at the helm of affairs, has proven to be very effective for the team. Like almost every other team, even RCB have few players who can be released. With Parthiv Patel’s voluntary retirement, the team management can also look at moving away from Umesh Yadav, Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali,” Chopra added.

Speaking about Rajasthan Royals, Chopra was of the opinion that the inaugural champions should enter the tournament under a new skipper.

“On paper, Rajasthan Royal feels like one of the most complete teams in the IPL, but on the field, the team has failed to impress even its staunch supporters. Though RR had something to cheer about in Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag last season, they still finished at the bottom of the table. I feel the team needs a new leader and that has to be at the top of the priority list next season,” he said.

RR had a topsy-turvy ride in IPL 2020 under the leadership of Steve Smith. They looked good after star England all-rounder Ben Stokes made a return, but still finished the league at the bottom of the table.

ALSO READ | 'As my contract comes to an end': Harbhajan thanks CSK in heartfelt tweet

Earlier today, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh informed that his two-year contract with CSK has come to an end. He expressed gratitude to Chennai Super Kings in a tweet.

With the mini-auction ahead of the 14th IPL edition inching closer, the franchises were asked to complete the retaining process by Wednesday.

(The final list of Retained Players of the IPL franchises will be announced exclusively at 6 PM today during the show ‘IPL: Retention Special’ on Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar)