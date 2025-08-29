After raising hopes, Sindhu falls in thrilling quarters

This one’s going to hurt PV Sindhu. Especially after her outstanding display a day prior where she unshackled herself to come out with a dominant performance to oust world No.2 Wang Zhi Yi of China, effectively causing the upset of the tournament. PV Sindhu in action against Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani at the World Championships on Friday. (AFP)

The former world champion had raised hopes. Also, in Indonesian ninth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani she wasn’t facing a daunting opponent but a player who Sindhu had beaten twice in the past in four meetings, a player who is yet to stamp her authority on the tour.

Yet it wasn’t to be as the double Olympic medallist’s journey at the BWF World Championships – a tournament she had made her own in the past decade with five medals – ended on Friday. Playing her first women’s singles quarter-final since January, the 30-year-old fought hard and gave it her all before going down 14-21, 21-13, 16-21 in an hour and four minutes at Paris’ Adidas Arena.

By reaching the semis, where she will face two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, an emotional Wardani ensured her first World Championships medal, thereby achieving her first notable achievement in the highest tier of the sport.

She may not look it, but the gangly 23-year-old generated enough power to produce smashes that Sindhu could just watch sail past her. The Indonesian issued warnings of what was to come right at the start where her body smashes Sindhu found irretrievable.

To add to it, Sindhu was error prone with multiple cross court drops going into the net. Wardani was able to match Sindhu’s power packed game and had every response to counter Sindhu’s strokes. In some points Wardani was so good that even Sindhu’s coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama – who had seen the world No.9 grow during his time as Indonesia’s coach – was forced to acknowledge with a smile.

Sindhu tried a tactic which she put to good use against Wang on Thursday by slowing down the game, pushing the shuttle to the back court and extending the rallies. But Wardani was ready to play the game of endurance. There were multiple rallies that went beyond 30 shots. It was Sindhu who got frustrated, ending up committing errors and losing the opener.

In the second game, Sindhu responded well to Wardani’s tricks. When Wardani looked to extend the rallies, Sindhu was patient. When the Indonesian tried drops, Sindhu was quick to anticipate just as she did during Thursday’s contest against Wang and moved fast to kill the bird at the net.

Sindhu was clearly the better player in the second, leading 11-6 at the interval. She retrieved beautifully and lessened her errors to pocket the second game with ease and level the contest.

The decider was a nail-biting affair with a World Championship medal riding on it. Neither player gave an inch. It remained extremely tight throughout. Both fought for each point right. While Sindhu had her playing thumb taped, Wardani put on a knee cap.

The Indonesian used her delicate touch for some drop winners. She also targetted Sindhu’s body while going for the smashes. The Indian, on the other side, was brilliant at the net, able to respond to Wardani’s drops and was also more attacking from the back. Wardani was pushing Sindhu throughout the court but the world No.15 was able to come back with solid returns.

At 17-16 with Wardani leading, it could have been anybody’s game but the ninth seed started attacking Sindhu’s backhand. Irwansyah tried to give Sindhu tactical nous and boost her confidence but Wardani became deceptive at the end. She would act as if she was going for a smash but would end the shot with a drop, bluffing and wrong footing Sindhu.

A line judgement error also proved costly for Sindhu at a crucial juncture. Irwansyah kept telling his ward to be ready for everything but the Indonesian was smooth with her strategy to win three more points and reach match point. This time, Sindhu appeared deflated. A wide shot handed Wardani entry into her first Worlds semi-final.

Gracious in defeat, Sindhu congratulated her opponent at the net, knowing fully well that this was a contest she could have won. Hence, the hurt.

Dhruv-Tanisha lose too

After showing much promise, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also lost their mixed doubles quarter-final by going down 15-21, 13-21 to Malaysians Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the first match of the day.