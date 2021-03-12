BWF cancels US Open and Canada Open due to Covid-19
- The US Open was due to take place from July 6-11 while the Canada Open was slated for June 29 to July 4.
Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday announced that the US Open 2021 - a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour - and Canada Open 2021 has been cancelled. The US Open was due to take place from July 6-11 while the Canada Open was slated for June 29 to July 4.
"The ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments. The respective decisions of USA Badminton and Badminton Canada were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," BWF said in a statement.
BWF also informed that Badminton Asia Championships 2021 has been postponed. "This follows news that Badminton Asia has postponed its flagship event, the Badminton Asia Championships 2021," it added.
The continental championship was to count towards the Race to Tokyo Rankings, but as it is not possible to reschedule the tournament within the Olympic Qualification period, the points will no longer be included.
"As per the Revised Olympic Qualification System for Tokyo 2020, no replacement tournament will be added," BWF said.
- The world No.10 men's doubles pair was greeted by a new member of the coaching staff - former world No.1 in men's doubles, Mathias Boe.
- Sports Ministry and BAI spoke to top players to take stock of Olympics preparation of shutters after the Asian leg
