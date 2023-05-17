Home / Sports / Badminton / India end Sudirman Cup campaign with 4-1 win over Australia

India end Sudirman Cup campaign with 4-1 win over Australia

PTI |
May 17, 2023 12:42 PM IST

India had earlier lost 1-4 to Chinese Taipei and 0-5 against Malaysia -- two heavyweights of the game -- to crash out of the mixed team championship.

Already out of the knock-out race, India signed off their campaign in the Sudirman Cup badminton tournament with a 4-1 win over Australia in their final Group C tie here on Wednesday. Placed in the 'group of death', India had lost 1-4 to Chinese Taipei and 0-5 against Malaysia -- two heavyweights of the game -- to crash out of the mixed team championship.

Prannoy drew the scores for India with a commanding 21-8 21-8 win over Jack Yu (AP)
Prannoy drew the scores for India with a commanding 21-8 21-8 win over Jack Yu (AP)

Against Australia, India did not have the best of starts as the mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto lost 21-17 14-21 18-21 against Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville. HS Prannoy drew the scores for India with a commanding 21-8 21-8 win over Jack Yu in just 28 minutes.

With nothing at stake, India fielded Anupama Upadhyaya in the women's singles in place of PV Sindhu and the youngster didn't disappoint, scoring a 21-16 21-18 win over Tiffany Ho.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then defeated Ricky Tang and Ryane Wang 21-11 21-12 in the men's doubles to hand India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the contest. The women's doubles pair of Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa finished off the contest in style, beating Kaitlyn Ea and Angela Yu 21-19 21-13 to hand India a consolation win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hs prannoy
hs prannoy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out