India Open: 2 players withdrawn from tournament after positive Covid-19 test

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Saturday that one player from the current draw has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been withdrawn from the India Open 2022.

The player returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Friday. His doubles partner has been identified as a close contact and has also been withdrawn from the tournament.

Their opponents will be given a walkover to the final.

Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

The semifinals of the competition starts today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON