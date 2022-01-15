Home / Sports / Badminton / India Open: 2 players withdrawn from tournament after positive Covid-19 test
badminton

India Open: 2 players withdrawn from tournament after positive Covid-19 test

  • The player returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Friday. His doubles partner has been identified as a close contact and has also been withdrawn from the tournament.
File Photo.(HT_PRINT)
File Photo.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 07:27 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Saturday that one player from the current draw has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been withdrawn from the India Open 2022.

The player returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Friday. His doubles partner has been identified as a close contact and has also been withdrawn from the tournament.

Their opponents will be given a walkover to the final.

Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

The semifinals of the competition starts today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india open
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out