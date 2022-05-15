India vs Indonesia Live score, Thomas Cup 2022: Lakshya Sen to play first tie as India chase history
- India vs Indonesia Live updates, Thomas Cup 2022: India are playing in the final of the tournament for the first time in its 73-year history. Follow live score and updates of the badminton tie between India and Indonesia here.
India vs Indonesia Live updates, Thomas Cup 2022: India have punched above their weight throughout the tournament and they would look to do that on last time when they take on 14-time champions Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup on Sunday. India have their task cut out, with Indonesia justifying their tag as the most successful team in the history of the competition by remaining the team to beat in the competition. But the Indian men's team has shown its mettle by bringing down mighty Malaysia and Denmark to make its first-ever final at the prestigious tournament.
Follow all the updates here:
May 15, 2022 11:23 AM IST
India vs Indonesia Live updates: Lakshya faces Ginting again
May 15, 2022 11:12 AM IST
Thomas Cup final Live: India's previous best performances
India have never reached even the semi-finals since the tournament started awarding gold, silver and medals and their previous best have been performances that got them to positions that is similar to the semi-finals of today. These came all the way back in 1952, 1955 and 1979.
May 15, 2022 10:59 AM IST
India vs Indonesia Live: How the teams got here
India beat Germany, Canada, Taiwan, Malaysia and Denmark on their way to the final. Indonesia, on the other hand, beat Korea, Thailand, Singapore, China and Japan.
May 15, 2022 10:50 AM IST
India vs Indonesia Live: Order of play
Lakshya Sen will be up first in his singles match against Anthony Ginting. That match starts at 11.30am and after that, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sukamuljo. Kidambi Srikanth then faces Jonathan Christie after which MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila face Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Riad Ardianto. Finally, HS Prannoy will face Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.
May 15, 2022 10:42 AM IST
Thomas Cup final live: Hello and welcome!
At the start of the tournament, not many would have imagined India to be one of the two teams to be playing in the final. But, here they are, after knocking out heavyweights like Malaysia and Denmark, playing their first-ever final in the Thomas Cup's history, which goes back more than seven decades.
India vs Indonesia Live score, Thomas Cup 2022: India chase history
