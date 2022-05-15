India vs Indonesia Live score, Thomas Cup 2022: Lakshya Sen to play first tie as India chase history

India vs Indonesia Live updates, Thomas Cup 2022: India have punched above their weight throughout the tournament and they would look to do that on last time when they take on 14-time champions Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup on Sunday. India have their task cut out, with Indonesia justifying their tag as the most successful team in the history of the competition by remaining the team to beat in the competition. But the Indian men's team has shown its mettle by bringing down mighty Malaysia and Denmark to make its first-ever final at the prestigious tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON