India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup final 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Indonesia Live

India will again look to punch above their weight when they run into 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of Thomas Cup here on Sunday, seeking to create history one more time. Given their formidable record, defending champions Indonesia have been the team to beat in the competition, but the Indian men's team has shown its mettle by bringing down mighty Malaysia and Denmark to make its first-ever final at the prestigious tournament.

It was a historic moment for the unheralded Indian team as despite the odds, it never lacked in self belief and displayed exemplarily mental fortitude to recover twice from initial reversals to come on top of their opponents. Going into the final, India will look to prove that it possess the wherewithal to pull the rugs from under the feet of their fancied rivals. While Indonesia have been relentless with an unbeaten record, India have lost just one match -- against Chinese Taipei in the group stage -- so far in the competition.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup final Live Streaming:

Where is the Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia being played?

The Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia will take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand

At what time does the Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia begin?

The Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia begins at 11:30 AM IST on Sunday (May 15).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia?

The Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia will be aired live on Sports18.

How to watch Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia online?

The online streaming of the Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia will be available on Voot. You can also catch follow live commentary and latest updates of the match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports

