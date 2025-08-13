Indian shuttlers handed tough draw at Worlds

NEW DELHI: India’s highest ranked men’s singles shuttler, Lakshya Sen has received a tough opening round at the World Championship as the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced the draws at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur for the prestigious annual competition on Wednesday. File image of duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during a men’s doubles match. (Hindustan Times)

The world No.21 will take on top seed and reigning All England champion Shi Yu Qi of China in the first round against whom Sen has a 1-3 record.

The only Indian to medal (bronze) at the last World Championships in 2023, HS Prannoy will take on Finland’s Jaokim Oldorff in the opener, in what will be a first meeting between the two.

The only Indian in women’s singles, 15th seed PV Sindhu will open against Bulgarian Kaloyana Nalbantova. The former world champion is expected to easily make the third round where she will likely face world No.2 Wang Zhi Yi of China against whom the double Olympic medallist has a 2-2 record.

As is the case in most tournaments of late, India’s best bet will be the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who have received a first round bye. The ninth seeds will take on the winner of the match between compatriots Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi and Chinese Taipei’s Liu Kuang Heng/Yang Po Han in Round 2.

But the top Indian pair will likely run into Paris Olympics silver medallists Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang of China against whom Rankireddy/Shetty have an unimpressive 2-6 head-to-head.

Due to the pull out of 12th seeds Treesa Jolly/P Gayatri Gopichand, India will be represented by Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra and Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda in women’s doubles.

In mixed doubles, 16th seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto have received a first round bye. The other Indian pair in action will be Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde.