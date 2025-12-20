Positives for Satwik-Chirag in BWF World Finals semis exit

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during their doubles semifinal against China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang at the BWF Badminton World Tour Finals in Hangzhou on Saturday. (AFP) The Indian pair fought hard before losing to China’s 2024 Paris Olympics silver medallists in Hangzhou New Delhi: The struggle is real and every athlete, great and small, goes through it. There are no exceptions. But as they’ll all tell anyone who’ll listen, the important thing is to keep struggling. Never give up. But what is a struggle without some validation of it helping you?

For Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the year has been a struggle. Their last BWF title came in May 2024 and they have had to deal with injuries and personal setbacks as well. But their run to the semi-finals of the BWF World Finals in Hangzhou, China would serve as some validation of continued progress.

The world No.3 pair lost 21-10, 17-21, 13-21 to the world No.5 Chinese pairing of Chang Wang and Wei Keng Liang in a thrilling match on Saturday that stretched just over an hour. They’ll be disappointed in the present no doubt but their play all through the tournament will tell them that they are just a little off their best.

The match started off very differently from how it ended. Satwiksairaj and Chirag had beaten Wang and Liang in their first match of the tournament and that confidence was evident in the opening exchanges.

The Chinese took a 4-1 lead but the Indians swung into action, making it 5-5 before extending a run that saw them win 8 out of 9 points to make it 11-6 at the mid-game break.

The exchanges were short and sharp, which is how most pairs like to target Satwik-Chirag but the Indians were ready. Chirag, in particular, was very effective at the net and in an astonishing turn of events, they took the first game 21-10 in just 15 minutes.

There is little to choose between most of the top doubles pairings and matches usually are hard-fought affairs that go into deciders. They are lengthy affairs that demand lightning quick reflexes and power. A whitewash in the first game demanded that the Chinese dig deep in the second and that is exactly what they did.

They got good serves and shots going to take a 7-3 lead but Satwik-Chirag weren’t about to let them get away easily. They evened scores at 7-7, then at 12-12 and finally at 15-15 before Liang and Wang pulled away, winning a game of fine margins 21-17 in 25 minutes.

In indoor venues, there always is some drift. That is why there is always one favoured side. Both pairs had won their games from the same side but in the decider, they have to switch sides after the mid-game break and that tends to even the odds.

However, the logic meant nothing on the day as Wang took the game by the scruff of its neck in the third. He was brilliant at the net with his touch play, making interceptions and generally throwing the Indians off in every possible way.

Before one knew it, the Chinese were leading 14-2, and top teams don’t lose from there. It was an astonishing reverse given what happened in the first game. The Indians just lost their timing and were a little too late on everything. They couldn’t react well to the flick serves either.

The game ended 21-13 with the Chinese, the Paris 2024 silver medallists, getting payback for losing in the tournament opener. As they say, it doesn’t matter where you start… it’s how you finish that counts.

The first match was very much like this one. Only in reverse. The Chinese won the first game 21-12 but went on to lose the match with Shetty putting on a masterclass. The shoe was on the other foot on Saturday. It was amazing to see how the match changed character, then and now.

Still, this is a fine end to a rollercoaster year for India’s best medal hopes in badminton. They are a much more complete pair now — Chirag has always been a competent front court player but now Satwik can do that too. It is something he has worked very hard on and the weakness that was obvious last year isn’t as glaring now. Physically too they are close to their peak.

Going into 2026, with an Asian Games crown to defend, this run will give them an accurate idea of where they stand on the world stage. And in a game of fine margins, that information can be worth its weight in gold.