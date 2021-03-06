IND USA
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

PV Sindhu enters Swiss Open final

Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth seeded Blichfeldt 22-20 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world no. 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:53 PM IST

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu dished out a superlative performance to outclass Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in straight games and enter the women's singles final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament here on Saturday.

Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth seeded Blichfeldt 22-20 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world no. 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January.

This is Sindhu's first final appearance since the World championships here in 2019.

On Friday night, former champion Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men's singles semifinals after a straight game win over sixth seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand.

World no. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the semifinals of the super 300 event, continuing their good run following a last four finish at Toyota Thailand Open in January.

Fourth seed Srikanth beat Wangcharoen 21-19 21-15 in 44 minutes, while second seeds Satwik and Chirag saw off fifth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 12-21 21-19 21-12 in the men's doubles competition on Friday night.

Former world no. 1 Srikanth, who had last made it to semis at the Hong Kong Super 500 in November, 2019, will clash with top seed and world no. 2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

It will be the first clash between the two since their meeting at the 2019 India Open in March.

Satwik and Chirag will face sixth seeded Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

pv sindhu
