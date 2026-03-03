PV Sindhu returns home safely after harrowing Dubai ordeal as Middle East crisis costs her All England shot

On Tuesday, Sindhu posted an update on X (formerly Twitter) confirming she had returned safely. Her post read, “Back home in Bangalore and safe,” she wrote, before thanking the “incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person” who helped during a “very difficult time.” She added that it was now time to “rest, reset, and figure out the next steps.”

PV Sindhu is back home in Bengaluru after what she described as an “intense and uncertain” few days in Dubai, bringing to an end a frightening travel ordeal that disrupted her journey to the All England Championships and left her stranded amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Sindhu, who was travelling to Birmingham via Dubai, was caught up in widespread flight disruptions linked to the regional conflict.

The post came after a series of distressing updates from the Indian badminton star while she was stuck in Dubai. Sindhu and her coach, Irwansyah Adi Pratama, were in transit when the security situation in the Gulf region worsened, disrupting normal flight operations and leaving passengers stranded and plans in disarray.

A frightening transit ordeal What made the episode especially alarming was Sindhu’s account of an explosion near the area where they were staying. She described a tense, scary moment, saying her coach was closest to the smoke and debris and had to move quickly away from the area. The incident turned what was initially a travel delay into a genuine safety scare.

As the disruption dragged on, the uncertainty took a toll. Stranded in Dubai and later restricted to a hotel, PV Sindhu was effectively forced to give up hope of competing at this year’s All England. She had trained hard for the event and was deeply disappointed, while even alternate travel options were repeatedly explored and judged unsafe.

Her return now offers relief after days of uncertainty, but it also underscores how rapidly geopolitical instability can spill into elite sport, affecting not just tournament schedules and travel plans but also the physical and emotional safety of athletes in transit. For Sindhu, the immediate priority now is recovery before deciding what comes next.