Satwik-Chirag enter final, bronze for Prannoy

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian badminton pair to enter the final of the Asian Games after registering a straight games victory in the men’s doubles semifinals in Hangzhou on Friday. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during their men's doubles semi-final badminton match(PTI)

The world No.3 pairing defeated former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-12 at the Binjiang Gymnasium, only their second win in 10 meetings against the Malaysians.

The Asian champions will fight Choi Soi Gyu and Kim Won Ho of South Korea for gold on Saturday. Rankireddy and Shetty are the second Indian men’s doubles pair to win an Asian Games medal, after Leroy D'Sa and Pradeep Gandhe won bronze at 1982 New Delhi. By virtue of their victory, Rankireddy and Shetty will become the first Indian pair to be ranked No.1 in the world when the updated rankings are released on Tuesday.

HS Prannoy signed off with a creditable bronze medal after losing the men’s singles semi-final 16-21, 9-21 against home favourite Li Shi Feng. The 31-year-old is only the second Indian to win a men’s singles medal at the continental showpiece, after Syed Modi won bronze at 1982 New Delhi.

