Thailand Masters: Devika first Indian shuttler to clinch a title in 2026

New Delhi: Upcoming shuttler Devika Sihag became the first Indian shuttler to win a title in 2026 when she clinched the women’s singles crown at the $250,000 Thailand Masters in Bangkok on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was leading 21-8, 6-3 when a struggling Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia cited injury to retire from the final, handing the Super 300 honour to Devika. This is the world No.63’s biggest career title till date.

“I’m really happy today as this is my first Super 300 title. I’m excited to play more tournaments ahead and very happy today,” said Devika, who also became the first Indian to win the Thailand Masters across categories.

“I’ve played very good matches here. I’ve learnt a lot. I’ll implement them in my game and rectify my mistakes. Coming into the match I didn’t think about winning or losing, rather wanted to give my 100%. That gave me the confidence.”

The Haryana shuttler had a near flawless run throughout the week at the Nimibutr Stadium. The 20-year-old did not drop a single game through the tournament, producing a series of assured performances against a strong international field.

Her standout moment came in the quarter-finals where she knocked out top seed and local favourite Supanida Katethong, setting the tone for a dominant march to the title.

In the final, Devika was in complete control against Malaysia’s Goh, a Youth Olympic gold medallist and two-time junior world champion. The Indian raced through the opening game, showcasing her sharp attacking play and court coverage. She was leading 6-3 in the second game when Goh was forced to retire, sealing the title for Devika.

“I thought to start with a good pace initially, and that worked well. She was tired I believe and had cramps. I wish for her recovery,” Devika added.