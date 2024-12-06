Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor expects Lauren James to remain out until new year

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor expects Lauren James to remain out of action until the new year. Forward James has been unavailable for the Blues’ last eight games in all competitions due to a calf issue, plus four England matches. Chelsea have four more fixtures before the winter break, starting with Sunday’s Women’s Super League home clash with Brighton. They also play Leicester away, between Champions League games against Twente and Real Madrid. Bompastor told a press conference on Friday: “LJ is progressing really well with her rehab. “I think it will be difficult to see her before the end of the year. We still have a small hope on that, so we’ll see. But I’m more expecting her being able to play with us in January. “I knew from the beginning it was longer than five, six weeks , I was just trying to be optimistic. I knew it would be difficult for her to come back before January. So that’s the way it is. But LJ knew from the beginning it was a longer one. “She’s in a good position mentally, physically progressing. I saw her on the pitch, she is starting to run, she has started to touch the ball. So it’s a good signal and she will be fresh in January for sure.” A player who is set to be in Chelsea’s matchday squad at Kingsmeadow at the weekend is England defender Niamh Charles, who is yet to feature this term after suffering a dislocated shoulder. Bompastor said: “Niamh was almost ready for the Manchester United game before the international window , but we didn’t want to take any risk, especially because now we are in a position when she had two more weeks to build. She is completely fit now and she is ready to be in the squad.” Bompastor also gave an update on Sam Kerr as the Australia forward continues to recover from the anterior cruciate ligament injury she sustained in January. “I would say Sam we are looking to maybe have back with us February, March, not before that,” the Frenchwoman said. “She didn’t start yet to train, even being modified with the group, so she’s still on her individual process rehab and I think it will take at least two or three more months for her to be fit enough to be with the squad.” Chelsea have a five-point lead at the top of the WSL after winning all eight of their league games so far this term, and have won 12 out of 12 in total following Bompastor’s summer arrival as Emma Hayes’ successor.

HT Image