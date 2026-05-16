Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina prize money update: How much will Italian Open final winner take home? Purse details out

Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina are set to battle for the women’s singles title at the 2026 Italian Open in Rome, with more than just silverware on the line.

The winner of Saturday’s final will receive just over €1 million along with 1000 ranking points. (Reuters/ AP)

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According to tournament prize money figures cited by Yahoo Sports and Tennis Gazette, the women’s singles champion will walk away with a massive €1,007,165 payout, while the runner-up is guaranteed €535,585.

The Italian Open, one of the biggest clay-court tournaments ahead of the French Open, has a total prize pool of €8,235,540 this year.

How much prize money will Gauff or Svitolina earn?

The winner of Saturday’s final will receive just over €1 million along with 1000 ranking points. The losing finalist will still take home more than half a million euros and 650 ranking points.

Tournament payouts for the women’s singles draw are as follows:

Champion - €1,007,165

Finalist - €535,585

Semifinalists - €297,550

Quarterfinalists - €169,375

Second round - €92,470

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{{^usCountry}} First round - €54,110 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First round - €54,110 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The doubles champions at the tournament will earn €409,520, while finalists in that category receive €216,800. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The doubles champions at the tournament will earn €409,520, while finalists in that category receive €216,800. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Why Jannik Sinner vs Medvedev semis was suspended. Heated exchange and then final call Big opportunity for both finalists {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Why Jannik Sinner vs Medvedev semis was suspended. Heated exchange and then final call Big opportunity for both finalists {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Gauff, the Rome final presents another chance to add a major clay-court title to her growing résumé ahead of Roland Garros. The American star reached the final after a strong run through the draw and now stands one win away from a seven-figure payday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Gauff, the Rome final presents another chance to add a major clay-court title to her growing résumé ahead of Roland Garros. The American star reached the final after a strong run through the draw and now stands one win away from a seven-figure payday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Svitolina, meanwhile, has continued her impressive return to top-level tennis with another deep tournament run. Ahead of the title clash, the Ukrainian spoke positively about Gauff’s level and consistency on clay this season, according to Tennis Gazette. Italian Open spotlight grows after withdrawals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Svitolina, meanwhile, has continued her impressive return to top-level tennis with another deep tournament run. Ahead of the title clash, the Ukrainian spoke positively about Gauff’s level and consistency on clay this season, according to Tennis Gazette. Italian Open spotlight grows after withdrawals {{/usCountry}}

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This year’s Italian Open has also drawn attention because of several high-profile storylines on both the ATP and WTA tours. On the men’s side, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament with a wrist injury, leaving world No. 1 Jannik Sinner among the favorites in Rome.

Also Read: Jannik Sinner vs Medvedev: When will Italian Open semis resume after suspension? Date, time and other details

Tennis Gazette noted that the Italian Open remains one of the most lucrative non-Grand Slam events on the calendar, offering Masters 1000-level ranking points and multi-million euro prize money payouts.

The women’s final between Gauff and Svitolina is expected to cap off another high-profile week in Rome as the clay-court season builds toward the French Open.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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