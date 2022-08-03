Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Purnima Pandey finishes 6th in women's 87kg weightlifting final

Indian weightlifter Purnima Pandey failed to secure a podium finish in the women's 87kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday. She lifted a total weight of 228kg (103kg in snatch and 125 kg in clean and jerk) and finished sixth. She could only make two successful attempts out of the total six. (Follow: Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 Live Updates)

Purnima started the event with an unsuccessful attempt, failing to lift 103kg in the snatch round. She then made quick amends and lifted the same weight without any fuss in her second attempt. However, her struggle continued as she failed to lift 108kg in her third attempt. She finished fifth after the snatch round, four kgs short of the third positioned weightlifter from Tonga.

Purnima started the clean and jerk round on a strong note, lifting 125kg in her first attempt. She then raised the weight by eight kgs for her second attempt, but failed to complete the lift. Her third attempt of 133kg also met with a similar outcome.

India's rich haul in weightlifting, however, continued with Lovepreet Singh winning the bronze medal in men's 109kg final earlier in the day. The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium. He lifted 163kg in snatch.

India have so far won nine weightlifting medals at the showpiece event, which include three golds.

