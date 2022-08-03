'It was painful to see him...': Satwik reveals Srikanth cried after heartbreaking final loss to Malaysia at CWG 2022

India faced a stunning loss in the final of the badminton mixed team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. The Indian team went into the game as as a favourite with the likes of PV Sindhu (world rank 7), Kidambi Srikanth ( WR13), Lakhsya Sen (WR10) and the doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (WR7) in the roster; however, they came short against Malaysia who won the tie 3-1.

Only Sindhu could win her women's singles match against Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh. Interestingly, four years ago in Gold Coast CWG 2018, India had beaten Malaysia in the mixed team event.

Srikanth, senior member of the Indian team was inconsolable after India's loss. Speaking to the media, fellow teammate Satwik said, “Srikanth anna was so distraught. But it’s not just his mistake though he’s blaming himself. Even I lost a match.”

Satwik also revealed that Srikanth cried after his loss in the tie. Talking about his superstition at not watching his fellow teammates play, Satwik said, “Actually any Indian athletes. Today morning I couldn't watch the weightlifting girl. It's so easy to play your own match in comparison. I walked out when Srikanth anna started, but I could still hear the score in big TV so I put loud music. It was so irritating. Then it was painful to watch him cry.”

Speaking to the media, Srikanth later said, “I definitely wanted to win gold. We were going in as a strong team, and needed to be consistent. I really wanted to contribute one point to India’s win. It’s been a while since I lost a team tie, but unfortunately I couldn’t win today.”

Similar emotions were felt by the other team members who considered the loss as a joint setback. Coach Mathias Boe facing the media, Said "No one is happy with the silver. Hopefully it can get a little bit of anger out of people to respond in the individual event now. And increase the thirst for gold in coming days."

India's Srikanth Nammalwar Kidambi during the Badminton Men's Singles game against Malaysia's Mas Tze Yong NG at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, (AP)

India's campaign in the gold medal match had begun on a losing note when the Men's doubles pair of Chirag-Satwik lost their opening match against the Malaysian duo of Teng Fong-Wooi Yik. But in the next match, Sindhu pulled things back with a 22-20, 21-17 win in straight sets over her Malaysian counterpart.

In the third match, world rank 42 ,Tze Yong NG sensationally won over Srikanth by 21 - 19, 6 - 21 , 21 - 16 to give Malaysia 2-1 lead over India. The Malaysians then won their women's pair match, defeating Tressa-Gayatri in straight games 21 - 18, 21 - 17 to claim gold.

As the men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles events get underway in the games from Wednesday, the Indian badminton players will be aiming to move past the disappointment in the mixed team event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON