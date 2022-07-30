Gururaja takes things up a level and wins a bronze

One of Gururaja Poojary’s last performances in the 56kg category came at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, where he won the silver. Since then, he has moved up a weight class, competing in the 61kg which is one of the weight classes for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Saturday returning to the Commonwealth Games, Gururaja earned his biggest international success in his new category, winning bronze in the men’s 61kg in Birmingham with a total lift of 269kg. The gold medallist, Aznil Bidin of Malaysia (285kg), was the reigning 2018 CWG champion in the 62kg in Gold Coast, and Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru (273kg), the silver winner, competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the same category.

“I’m really satisfied to have won a medal here after I increased my weight category. I believe this is one of the toughest categories being an Olympic category,” said Gururaja, his constant smile while holding the bronze reflecting his state of mind.

The 29-year-old started solid and was placed fourth after the snatch, his second attempt of 118kg bettering his opening lift of 115kg. Gururaja needed a big final effort in clean and jerk for the bronze to edge out Canada's Simard Youri, which he did with a 151kg successful lift.

Gururaja had won silver in the Commonwealth Championships in the same category last year, but felt the heightened sense of competition at this CWG. “At the Commonwealth Championships, the PNG weightlifter wasn’t there. And they have competed in the Olympics in the category. So, I’m happy that I could get a bronze competing with them,” he said.

After switching his weight class, Gururaja immersed himself into training. He got married in May last year, yet immediately checked back into the NIS Patiala with the CWG as the target. “In the last one year, I haven’t been home. Even after my marriage, I did not waste time leaving home and joining the camp. I am happy that I will return home with a medal, otherwise all these sacrifices would have meant nothing,” he said.

The Indian weightlifting contingent has been in Birmingham for a month now, and Gururaja developed fever 10 days before his event. “It affected my training a bit. I also had a bit of discomfort in my knee and wrist,” he said.

Gururaja isn’t too sure about his plans ahead, but the Paris Games two years later are at the back of his mind having made a mark in this weight class. “If I get the chance to prepare well, I want to train well and be ready for the Olympics,” he said.

For now, though, a home visit is calling. “Now I just want to rest a bit at home.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rutvick Mehta A romantic of the ferocious Rafael Nadal forehand, Rutvick Mehta loves his tennis but has been covering various other sport since 2012. He writes for HT....view detail