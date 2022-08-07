India vs Australia Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS CWG cricket final

India face Australia in the women's T20 cricket final of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday. Captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, India crashed to an opening defeat against Australia in the opener but bounced back and haven't lost a match since then. In the semi-finals, India defeated England by four runs, with Sneh Rana taking two wickets and Smriti Mandhana registering a half-century. Meanwhile, Australia have been unbeaten in CWG 2022 and defeated New Zealand by five wickets in their semi-final fixture.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 7, Sunday.

What time does India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 9:30 pm IST.

Where will India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

