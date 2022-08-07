Nitu Ghanghas wins gold, opens India's medal account in boxing at Commonwealth Games 2022

Nitu Ghanghas won India's first medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 when she defeated Demie-Jade of England in the women's 48kg final to win gold. Nitu, who had confirmed a bronze medal, assured a silver yesterday before improving it further to finish at the top of the podium. Nitu's win brought India its second medal of the penultimate day of the Games and 41st overall.

It was a fairly straightforward victory for Nitu in the final against England's Demie-Jade Resztan, as she clinched a victory with unanimous decision. The Indian 21-year-old boxer landed a barrage of punches as Demie-Jade had no answers to Nitu's brilliant attack.

Nitu had earlier prevailed over Canada's Priyanka Dhillon as she notched a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category. Nitu started off in attack mode and landed blows on her opponents' head. She won the first round by unanimous decision 5-0 with perfect scores of ten each from the five judges. In the second round too, Nitu scored perfect ten from all judges.

Such was the 21-year-old Nitu's confidence that she played with an open guard, inviting her opponent to strike while using her straight jabs and combination punches to great effect. In the end, the referee had to end the contest.

A two-time junior world champion in the category, Nitu had forced her opponent to abandon in her first round (quarter-final) bout against Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde. She dominated the first two rounds with perfect scores of ten each from the five judges. In both rounds, she had knocked down her opponent twice. In the final round, Clyde abandoned the match with five seconds remaining.

Nitu's was also India's first medal of the day at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday; it was followed immediately by the women's hockey team winning bronze and fellow boxer Amit Panghal securing another top podium finish in men's flyweight category.

