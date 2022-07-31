Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Smriti Mandhana stars with brisk fifty as all-round India steamroll Pakistan by 8 wickets in Commonwealth Games 2022

  • With this, India registered their first win in cricket at the CWG 2022 and climbed to the top spot in Group A.
Smriti Mandhana scored a quickfire half-century
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The Indian women's cricket team steamrolled Pakistan by eight wickets in a rain-curtailed match at the Commonwealth Games 2022. After bowling Pakistan out for just 99, Smriti Mandhana scored a quickfire half-century and guided India home in just 12 overs. With this, India registered their first win in cricket at the CWG 2022 and climbed to the top spot in Group A.

After going down to Australia in their CWG 2022 opener, India women bounced back and in some style. After a slight drizzle led to a delayed start, reducing two overs to make it an 18-over contest, India's bowlers ran through Pakistan's batting line-up. Renuka Singh, who left the Aussie top order in shambles the other day, mounted pressure from the onset under cloudy skies, and combining with spinners Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav, were successful in bundling out Pakistan for less than 100.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan were yet to open their account when Meghna Singh gave India a breakthrough by sending back Iram Javed. Captain Bismah Mariif and Muneeba Ali got things back on track, albeit slightly with a 50-run partnership before both were dismissed in quick succession - in a span of one run. From there, the Indian bowlers kept Pakistan tangled and never allowed them to break through. The middle order appeared clueless which did not help as Pakistan collapsed from 50/1 to 99 all out.

In reply, India women were positive from the word go. It is not often that Shafali Varma is outscored in a partnership but today, it was Mandhana who was in no mood to drag this match till long. The left-handed India opener scored a brisk half-century off just 31 balls to lead India's chase with intent, and even though Varma and Sabbhineni Meghana fell cheaply, Mandhana remained unbeaten on 63 off 42 and wrapped up proceedings with 50 balls to spare.

Brief Scores: India women 102 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 63; Tuba Hassan 1/18) beat Pakistan women 99 all-out in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32; Sneh Rana 2/15).

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

