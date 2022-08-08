Watch: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen show pure class with gold medal-winning shots at CWG 2022’s badminton finals

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen scripted history on Monday, winning their maiden CWG gold medals in badminton's women's and men's singles finals of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The victory also marked a hat-trick of CWG medals for Sindhu. Meanwhile, Lakshya won gold in his CWG debut. Sindhu cruised past Canada's Michelle Li in straight games, winning 21-15 21-13 and ended the match with a winning smash. Meanwhile, Lakshya had to fight hard and stage a comeback after losing the first game. The Indian shuttler ended up winning 19-21 21-9 21-16 to clinch gold against Malaysia Ng Tze Yong, and also sealed his win with a match-winning smash!

Here is the video of PV Sindhu's match-winning smash in the badminton women's singles final gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Golden Girl 🏅!



PV Sindhu beats Michelle Li of Canada in straight games to win gold in badminton women's singles in style!!🏆💛

Literally hobbling on 1 leg. Congrats Champion. What a brave performance. Just so proud🏸🇮🇳￼￼#CWG2022 #PVSindhu #CWG

Here is the video of Lakshya Sen's match-winning smash in the badminton men's singles final gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Sindhu began on a dominating note and cruised to a 15-8 lead in Game 1. With Li trying to claw back, Sindhu sealed a 21-15 win in the first game. In Game 2, the Canadian shuttler began to direct her shot towards Sindhu's body. But Sindhu had other plans and raced to a 11-6 lead. Li once again tried to make a comeback but crashed to a 13-21 defeat in Game 2.

Lakshya began Game 1 against Yong on a strong note, but lost 19-21. In the second game, Laksya shifted momentum to his favour and cruised to an easy 21-9 win. In Game 3, Lakshya took a 11-7 lead midway and then registered a 21-16 win.

