Fire add winger Omari Glasgow, D Jack Elliott

The Chicago Fire signed winger Omari Glasgow to an MLS contract on Tuesday, a day after inking a deal with free agent defender Jack Elliott.

Glasgow, who will occupy an international roster slot, is signed through the 2026 season, with the Fire holding options for the following two seasons.

"Omari has been a top performer for Chicago Fire FC II for the past three seasons, and we believe that he has significant potential if he continues to stay focused and work hard," Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "This move showcases our commitment to developing young players and providing a clear pathway to the First Team. We're excited to work closely with Omari as he takes the next step in his development."

Glasgow, 21, made three appearances for the Fire while on a short-term agreement in 2024. His MLS debut against the New England Revolution in May made him the first Chicago Fire II player to feature in an MLS regular-season match.

A Guyana native, Glasgow signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 24, 2022. He made 62 regular season appearances for Chicago Fire FC II, posting 15 goals and 13 assists.

Elliott, 29, signed with the Fire through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

He spent the past eight seasons with the Philadelphia Union and was part of the team to win the 2020 Supporters' Shield and reach the 2022 MLS Cup final.

"Jack's decision to join the Fire as a free agent marks an important step in our efforts to build a highly competitive squad for next season," Berhalter said. "Jack's signing immediately strengthens our team, as he brings extensive MLS experience, strong technical ability, and leadership along the backline."

Elliott made 223 regular-season MLS appearances with Philadelphia. The center back tallied 10 goals and nine assists in those matches and also scored three playoff goals in 11 postseason appearances .

A native of London, he was picked by the Union in the fourth round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

