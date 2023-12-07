close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023

2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 07, 2023 04:59 PM IST

Lionel Messi has been named as Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023.

Arguably one of the greatest in football history, Lionel Messi has been named as Times magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023. The news comes after Messi won the 2023 Ballon d'Or for a record-extending eighth time, further elevating his status in football folklore.

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the World Cup.(Reuters)
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the World Cup.(Reuters)

Messi played a key role in Argentina's victorious 2022 World Cup campaign, where he led them to the title, defeating France in the final. He was adjudged as the tournament's Best Player and was also the second-highest goalscorer.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read | What crisis? Man United gets morale-boosting 2-1 win over Chelsea. City lose 1-0 at Aston Villa

Despite his World Cup victory, Messi failed to replicate similar form with PSG and departed them as a free agent in this year's summer transfer window. His time in PSG could be considered a disappointment by his standards and he was also frequently jeered by the fans.

Initially, he was expected to return to Barcelona, whom he left in shocking circumstances in 2021 as a free agent, joining PSG. The development occurred after Barcelona couldn't afford a new contract for him. But once again the Catalan club couldn't afford him, and then he rejected offers from the Saudi Pro League, to join MLS side Inter Miami, which is also co-owned by former player David Beckham.

Explaining his transfer to Inter Miami, Messi told Time, "The truth is that fortunately, I had several options on the table that were interesting, and I had to analyze them and think, even weigh them up with my family, before making the final decision to come to Miami."

"My first option was to return to Barcelona, but it was not possible. I tried to return, and it did not happen. It is also true that later I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league, where I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future.

"As the country’s tourism ambassador, it was a destination that attracted me, especially because I’ve enjoyed everything I have visited, because of how football is growing in the country and because of the effort they are putting into creating a top competition. it was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me," he added.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out