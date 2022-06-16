Home / Sports / Football / 2022/23 Premier League: Manchester City to begin title defence with away match against West Ham
2022/23 Premier League: Manchester City to begin title defence with away match against West Ham

Champions Manchester City will kick off their title defence with a trip to West Ham(REUTERS)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Reuters |

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham United, while the season will kick off with a London derby for the second year in a row as Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

Liverpool, who finished second last season, will travel to newly-promoted Fulham, and Nottingham Forest will play at Newcastle United to mark their return to the Premier League after 23 years.

Chelsea will kick off their season under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital by playing away to Everton, while Bournemouth will host Aston Villa in their first game in the top flight after earning promotion.

Manchester United, under new manager Erik ten Hag, will begin their campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton.

The season will begin on Aug. 5 and conclude on May 28.

There will be a mid-season break after Nov. 12 to accommodate the World Cup, which runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 in Qatar. The league will resume on Boxing Day.

Thursday, June 16, 2022
