2023 AFC Asian Cup: Group A preview

Defending champions Qatar will kick-off the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on January 12, when they take on Lebanon in the opener at the Lusail Stadium, in Lusail. Qatar defeated Japan, 1-3, in the final, courtesy of goals from Almoez Ali, Hatem Mohammad and Akram Afif. Meanwhile, Takumi Minamino scored the solitary goal for Japan. AFC Asian Cup: Qatar are in Group A.(AFP)

Qatar are the AFC Asian Cup hosts, and also held the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but crashed out of the group stage. They will be aiming for a better display, as hosts, in their upcoming continental showpiece event. China was initially selected as the winning bid in 2019, and the tournament was scheduled for 2023. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, China lost its hosting rights and there was a second round of bidding and Qatar came out on top.

The opening ceremony for 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be held at the Lusail Stadium on January 12, and has been named 'The Lost Chapter of Kelileh and Demneh'.

Group A teams

Qatar (AFC rank 6) have been placed in Group A, alongwith China (AFC rank 11), Tajikistan (AFC rank 19) and Lebanon (AFC rank 20).

Fixtures

Qatar vs Lebanon, 9:30 PM IST, January 12, Lusail Stadium

China vs Tajikistan, 8:00 PM IST, January 13, Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium

Lebanon vs China, 5:00 PM IST, January 17, Al Thumama Stadium

Tajikistan vs Qatar, 8:00 PM IST, January 17, Al Bayt Stadium

Tajikistan vs Lebanon, 8:30 PM IST, January 22, Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

Qatar vs China, 8:30 PM IST, January 22, Khalifa International Stadium

Broadcast and live streaming

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be broadcasted on live television in India via Sports18 network. Meanwhile, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.