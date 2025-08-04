African Nations Championship 2024 (CHAN) in 2025: Full fixtures, results, and all you need to know

The 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) is technically considered to have begun on August 2, 2025, though it was originally slated to begin in February 2025. This CHAN is being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, utilizing matches in four cities and five stadiums. The 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) will take place from August 2-25.(X/@DiskiAfrika)

The tournament, which is exclusive to players active in their domestic leagues, features a record 19 teams, the highest number in CHAN history, according to Olympics News.

CHAN 2024: Group stage fixtures and results

The Group A matches are taking place in Kenya, the host, began with a strong 1-0 victory over DR Congo and August 3, which placed them at the top of the group with three points. Upcoming Group A fixtures include DR Congo vs Zambia and Angola vs Kenya on August 7, followed by Kenya vs Morocco and Zambia vs Angola on August 10, the report added.

The group stage continues with Morocco vs Zambia and Angola vs DR Congo on August 14, and concludes on August 17 with DR Congo vs Morocco and Kenya vs Zambia. Currently, Kenya leads the group with three points, while Morocco, Angola, Zambia, and DR Congo have yet to register a point.

The Olympics News report added that in Group B, hosted in Tanzania, the tournament opened on August 2 with the home side, Tanzania, securing a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso. Madagascar and Mauritania faced off on August 3, while further matches involving Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic are scheduled between August 6 to August 16. Tanzania gave their group a perfect score with three points, and the rest of the competing nations are yet to open their accounts.

Group C, staged in Uganda, starts on August 4, and includes the teams of Uganda, Algeria, South Africa, Guinea, and Niger, and while all competing until August 18, none of the matches have been held. Conversely, Group D is staged in Tanzania and starts on August 5, with Congo, Nigeria, Sudan, and Senegal all battling to get through as the teams in both Group C and Group D are still waiting to play their first matches.

CHAN 2024 knockout fixtures

The knockout stage for the CECAFA-hosted tournament is set to start with the quarterfinals scheduled for August 22 and 23. Winners of each group proceed toward a semifinal held on August 26, while a third-place match will happen on August 29. The grand final shall occur on August 30 in Nairobi, Kenya, between the two leading teams vying for the championship title.

CHAN 2024: Security and infrastructure

Another Tuko report stated that with over 50,000 fans expected to attend matches in stadiums, Kenya’s Interior Ministry has rolled out a comprehensive multi-agency security strategy for CHAN 2024. Key measures include 100 per cent digital ticketing to streamline access, strict perimeter control with sectional seating to manage crowd flow, and real-time facial recognition surveillance.

The report added that the ministry has also arranged for emergency medical services to remain on standby through the tournament, and has established a dedicated CHAN 2024 safety hotline to allow the public to report any concerns. Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo was quoted as saying, “Security and smooth operation of CHAN 2024 are a top priority.”

How to watch CHAN 2024 live?

The audience can watch CHAN 2024 live on SuperSport and beIN Sports.

FAQS

Q: Where are the African Cup of Nations Fixtures 2025?

A: The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is scheduled to take place in Morocco. Fixtures are yet to be officially announced.

Q: Which country is hosting the 2026 AFCON?

A: As of now, no official host has been confirmed for AFCON 2026 by CAF.

Q: Where is WAFCON 2025?

A: The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2025 will also be hosted in Morocco, according to CAF announcements.