AIFF wants to attract players with OCI card

New Delhi: Indian football and uncertainty go hand in hand, and the latest blow was dealt on Tuesday after the men’s team lost 1-0 to lower-ranked Hong Kong in Group C of Asian Cup qualifying. India are at the bottom of the four-team group and their hopes of a spot in the Asian Cup for the third time in a row is fading. All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey. (PTI)

A chorus of criticism has been aimed at All India Football Federation (AIFF) with former skipper and striker Bhaichung Bhutia calling for president Kalyan Chaubey’s resignation. A lack of strikers – India missed a few chances against Hong Kong – forced India’s Spanish coach Manolo Marquez to bring Sunil Chhetri, 40, out of retirement. However, the uncertainty of Marquez himself leaving the national post he took up in July 2024 has added to the plight of Indian football.

On Friday, Chaubey addressed a two-hour long media conference, mostly to explain results under Marquez, and his predecessors Igor Stimac and Stephen Constantine. He dubbed the India team’s poor performances as reality. “What we are seeing today is what was done 15 years ago (training programmes),” he said.

Chaubey, who took over in September 2022, acknowledged criticism but said there can be no short term solutions. “It is difficult right now to see how we can do top down.”

The impressive results of the U-15 academy team against upper age-group teams hold promise that they can develop and strengthen the senior side. “We appreciate Sunil’s dedication, but as a nation, we should also see the supply of strikers,” Chaubey said. “(Currently) it is difficult for a player from a particular position (in his club), three days prior to the national team game shift to No.9.”

Amid reports that Marquez, also the Goa FC coach, is likely to quit the India post after delivering one win in eight games, Chaubey said the AIFF executive will meet on June 29 to discuss the issue. He didn’t give any details on whether Marquez has already resigned – his contract runs until mid-2026 with an option to extend.

OCI players

Currently, only Indian passport-holders can represent the national teams, but the sports ministry has indicated it is willing to review this stand. Chaubey said AIFF was open to OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) players coming in. The federation is in touch with 33 such players, he said, adding that giving names or nationality won’t matter until they actually are in a position to play for India. Strikers are the main focus.

“AIFF is in communication with 33 players in the OCI category. Some have got OCI card, some are in the process of acquiring them,” he said. “AIFF is aligned with the law of the land, but it is actively involved in securing the approach of, including OCI players.”

“All fans want to know the possibility to get OCI players. It is worth noting that many countries ranked below India have adopted the policy to take in naturalised citizens.”

On Bhutia demanding Chaubey’s resignation, accusing him of having “destroyed Indian football”, the AIFF chief listed the number of heavy defeats suffered by teams from academies run in Bhutia’s name. “I don’t mind any criticism… it is completely vested interest, taking undue advantage,” he said of the man who ran against him for the AIFF post.