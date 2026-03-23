AIFF women's committee head demands answers for \"series of blunders\" during Asian Cup

New Delhi, The All India Football Federation's women's committee chief Valanka Alemao on Monday alleged that procedural lapses by the body's technical committee resulted in the "series of blunders", including ill-fitting jerseys, that marred the national team's Asian Cup campaign in Australia.

In a letter to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, Alemao demanded action against the officials responsible for the "huge embarrassment to the country" before the tournament when players had to make public appeals to get decently-fitted jerseys.

The team started off with a gutsy show against Vietnam, losing 1-2 after being level for a good amount of time in the match. However, their performance dipped subsequently as India were outplayed by Japan and Chinese Taipei to bow out winless from the prestigious continental showpiece.

"...questions must be asked and answers sought from those responsible for the series of blunders concerning the team as it has caused huge embarrassment to the country at large," Alemao stated in her letter.

She urged Chaubey to convene an Executive Committee meeting to discuss all the issues "threadbare" besides initiating action against the guilty officials.

She alleged that the Executive Committee and the AIFF Women's Football

Committee were never consulted nor informed about "certain decisions" that were taken.

"Who decided to appoint Amelia Valverde of Costa Rica as the head coach along with her two assistants in January 2026 by sidelining Crispin Chhetri just six weeks before the tournament?

"What was the procedure that was followed for her appointment? The Technical Committee cleared the appointments without calling for any list of prospective candidates to be prepared or advertised as it happened while choosing the coach for the Women's team without any knowledge of the EC," she pointed out.

"Where was the need to bring in someone so close to the tournament and what was the cost of payments to all the three?"

The AIFF Constitution mandates that "all processes for recruitment of individuals as well as engagement of contractors and/or service providers is to be done through a transparent and open tendering process, with notices of the same duly being posted on the AIFF website."

Alemao said that the appointment of Valverde was done without following the due process.

"In the Women's Committee Meeting in December 2025, I had mentioned several areas that needed to be attended to with regard to preparations, travel, stay, kits, etc. But everything was goofed up...Who decided to out-source all arrangements?"

Alemao, who is also a member of the FIFA Women's Football Development Committee, also said that friendly matches with "totally sub-standard opposition" were arranged in the run-up to the main tournament.

"The team played only three friendly Internationals, one against Iran and two against Nepal. More importantly, the team was made to play against mediocre club sides which got them no benefit.

"Who decided to send the team to Turkey instead of China, as was

originally planned?" she asked.

She then raised the issue of ill-fitting kits, and said those responsible must be held accountable.

"...what happened to the kits provided to the Indian team? Who sent

ill-fitting jerseys meant for junior players to Australia. Two days before the first match, the players had to ensure such bizarre shocks.

"News spread like wildfire that the local organisers helped the team secure proper jerseys. These questions must be raised and those who are responsible for such blunders which has brought shame to the nation must be taken to task," she demanded.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.