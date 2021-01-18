Alisson saves Liverpool in goalless draw with United
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made two vital saves as the champions were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Premier League leaders Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.
It was the third game in the last five between the clubs at Anfield that has ended goalless and will have left many frustrated but United will be happy to remain top of the league and with a three-point advantage over their North West rivals.
United are the first time to stop Liverpool scoring at Anfield in the Premier League since October 2018 but that was as much to do with the champions' lack of creativity and sharpness in the final third as United's solid defending.
Alisson saved a close-range effort from Bruno Fernandes, United's first real chance, in the 75th minute with his feet to deny the Portuguese midfielder.
United striker Marcus Rashford broke down the left and played in overlapping full-back Luke Shaw who cleverly cut the ball back to Fernandes and the midfielder's side-footed effort found the target but was kept out by the Brazilian keeper.
Then Alisson did well to keep out a blast from inside the box by Paul Pogba who was picked out by Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the inside-right slot and lashed a snap-shot goalwards which the Liverpool keeper showed great reflexes to deal with.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side finished what was a disappointing game the stronger but the Norwegian felt his team could have taken all three points.
"It was an opportunity missed with the chances we had but then again we were playing a very good side. I'm disappointed but still a point is OK if you win the next one," he said.
The result leaves United on 37 points, two ahead of second-placed Leicester City, while Juergen Klopp's Liverpool side are third on 34 points after 18 games.
Liverpool created little with United keeper David De Gea having just one save to make after the break, a long-range shot from Thiago Alcantara that was hit straight at the Spaniard.
It was the third successive game in which Liverpool's usually prolific strikeforce failed to score and Klopp will be concerned that his team created few openings for the forwards.
Injuries meant Liverpool had to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in central defence and they coped well, keeping Rashford and Anthony Martial quiet for long periods.
"With all the things said before the game - they're flying and we're struggling - my boys did a good game," said Klopp.
"First half the counter-press was great, passing was good. But we didn't score. That's the most important thing in football," added the German.
Liverpool stretched their unbeaten home record to 68 games while United remain unbeaten away this season.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
After 7.5 years at the London club, which he joined from Real Madrid, Ozil is heading to one of the favoured clubs of Turkey's president.
ISL: A late equaliser by youngster Ishan Pandita helped FC Goa play out a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Bayern, who conceded a goal for the 11th straight league game and were far from impressive, are now on 36 points.
Spurs had just seen the commanding lead given to them by Serge Aurier and Harry Kane halved by David McGoldrick's header on the hour when Ndombele struck with an audacious flicked lob.
The win propelled NEUFC to the fifth spot in the standings with 16 points.
