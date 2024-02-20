 Germany's World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dead at 63 | Football News - Hindustan Times
Andreas Brehme passes away: German legend who scored winning goal in 1990 World Cup final, dies aged 63

Reuters |
Feb 20, 2024 03:31 PM IST

Andreas Brehme, whose late penalty in the 1990 final against Argentina in Italy handed Germany their third world title, has died at the age of 63.

FIFA World Cup winner Andreas Brehme, whose late penalty in the 1990 final against Argentina in Italy handed Germany their third world title, has died at the age of 63, his former club Kaiserslautern said on Tuesday.

A portrait of West German defender Andreas Brehme taken on July 8, 1990 in Rome before the start of the World Cup final against Argentina(AFP)
A portrait of West German defender Andreas Brehme taken on July 8, 1990 in Rome before the start of the World Cup final against Argentina(AFP)

The attacking full-back and dead-ball specialist became an instant Germany football legend when his spot kick earned them a 1-0 victory over Diego Maradona's Argentina in the World Cup final in Rome.

"FCK mourns the passing of Andreas Brehme," Kaiserslautern said. "He wore the Red Devils' shirt for a total of 10 years and became German champion and German Cup winner with FCK."

"In 1990 he fired the German national team to the World Cup title with his penalty and became a football legend. The FCK family is in deep mourning and our thoughts are with Andi's family and friends."

Brehme also played for Bayern Munich and Inter Milan among others before retiring in 1998. He won 86 caps for Germany, scoring eight goals, including the one he is best remembered for.

