Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: When and where to watch ARG vs BRA live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 25, 2025 04:23 PM IST

FIFA World Cup qualifying: Here are all the streaming details for the Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match.

The defending champions Argentina will host arch-rivals Brazil in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match on Wednesday. Lionel Messi won't be involved in this fixture. Argentina is currently at the top of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers—CONMEBOL standings with 28 points. Even a draw will secure Argentina's place inside the top six.

Here are all the streaming details for the Argentina vs Brazil, World Cup Qualifiers match.(AFP)
Here are all the streaming details for the Argentina vs Brazil, World Cup Qualifiers match.(AFP)

Brazil is currently in third place with 21 points. Argentina has registered nine wins in the qualifiers, while Brazil has registered six wins.

The top six from the 10-team group qualify directly for the FIFA World Cup, which will be played in 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Argentina is without Messi, while Brazil will miss Neymar and Gabriel Jesus. This is the 115th football match between Argentina and Brazil.

Brazil has won 46 games, while Argentina has won 42 outings. Brazil defeated Colombia 2-1 in their last fixture, while Argentina defeated Uruguay 1-0.

Ahead of the fixture against Argentina, Brazil star Raphinha said that his side will beat up the arch-rivals both on and off the pitch. “We’ll beat them (Argentina) up… Absolutely! Beat them up! On the pitch and off the pitch if we have to,” Raphinha said in an interview with Brazilian legend Romario on Romario TV.

“For sure, I’m going to (score a goal against Argentina). I’m going in with everything I’ve got," he added.

Here are all the streaming details for the Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match.

When will the Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match take place?

The Argentina vs. Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Wednesday, March 26, at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will the Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match take place?

The Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match will take place at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Which channels will broadcast the Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match?

There will be no live broadcast of the Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match.

Where can the Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match be live-streamed?

The Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match will be streamed live on the Fancode App and website.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Follow Us On