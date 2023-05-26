Arsenal unveil 2023/2024 home jersey celebrating 20th anniversary of 'INVINCIBLE' season

Arsenal and Adidas on Friday revealed the Arsenal home jersey for the 2023/24 season, marking the 20th anniversary of the ‘Invincibles’ season with a bold new look. Taking design inspiration from the kit worn by the record-breaking team, the jersey features a new shade of striking red offset with a white sleeve and a lightning bolt pattern that flows vertically from top to bottom. The home kit features iconic design elements from the 2003/04 jersey but updated through the additions of striking new shades of bold red.(Arsenal FC)

The new kit draws on the spirit and attitude of the ‘Invincibles’ team of 2003/04, marking the beginning of the 20th anniversary of Arsenal’s unbeaten Premier League season. The Arsenal crest, adidas’ logo, and three stripes down each sleeve all feature in gold, and the team’s record of 26 wins and 12 draws over 38 games in that historical season is etched into the side of the authentic version of the kit.

Arsenal legend, Ray Parlour, said: “Playing in that season twenty years ago, surrounded by so many wonderful players is something I will never forget, and it is great to see we are celebrating our club history by bringing out this new home shirt – something I think all the supporters will truly love.”

The on-field version of the shirt is constructed with HEAT.RDY technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable while performing on the biggest stage thanks to the breathable fabric technology that absorbs moisture and dries quickly. The supporter version of the jersey features AEROREADY technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.

A minimum of 70 percent of this product is a blend of recycled and renewable materials, continuing adidas’ ongoing commitment to help end plastic waste. Earlier this year, adidas announced that it is ahead of schedule in its journey to replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester in its products wherever possible by the end of 2024. In 2022, 96 percent of all the polyester adidas used was recycled.

The new kit will be worn on pitch for the first time when Arsenal Women face Aston Villa in the final WSL game of the season on Saturday 27th May. The men’s team will also wear the new kit in their final Premier League match at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday 28th May.

