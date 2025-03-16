Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When and where to watch ARS vs CHE live on TV and online

Arsenal will host Chelsea in the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday, March 16. The Gunners last played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League, and Mikel Arteta's side will look to return to winning ways to close the gap with table-toppers Liverpool. Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. (Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal are currently at the second place in the standings with 55 points from 28 matches. The Gunners are trailing by 15 points and will look to narrow the lead to create some sort of pressure on the Reds at the top.

On the other hand, Chelsea are at the fourth place in the standings with 49 points from 28 matches. The Blues will look to win the contest to keep their hopes alive of sealing qualification for the Champions League.

Chelsea currently have a one-point lead over Manchester City at the fourth place and a loss against Arsenal can dent their prospects of making it to the Champions League.

When Arsenal and Chelsea had met earlier this season at Stamford Bridge, the two sides had played out a 1-1 draw. It needs to be mentioned that Cole Palmer has been left out of Chelsea's team for the match against Chelsea.

Here are the details of where to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea:

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match take place?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match will take place on Sunday, March 16 at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match take place?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match will take place at Emirates Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The live telecast of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on JioHotstar.