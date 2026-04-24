Arteta is right. It’s a new league now

Sunday evening was one for football on multiple devices. Thunder, lightning and rain in Guwahati meant the second half of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant-NorthEast United couldn’t start on time. When it did, it overlapped with Manchester City-Arsenal; sunny northwest England vying for attention with soggy northeast India. The matches ended close to each other and while victory for Mohun Bagan (more on them in the next section) and Manchester City were significant, neither league is close to being decided yet. Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (left) and Erling Haaland walk off the pitch after Wednesday's 1-0 win against Burnley. (AP)

Trophy may come to London So, first up: Arsenal can win their first league title in 24 years and that alone makes this campaign different from two of their last three second-place finishes. They can also win the Champions League. There was enough in Sunday’s narrow defeat to show that both are possible. Imagine the lift Arsenal’s Premier League campaign can get with a win at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

“If they need to be more convinced, I think they are now more convinced (about winning the Premier League)…It’s a new league now…,” said Mikel Arteta. He’s right. The past matters only to remind Arsenal and City how they got here. From here, it’s five matches to the finish, a mini league to decide the champions.

But then, so can City. Both have tough games. Teams in the drop zone are dangerous at this stage of the season and Arsenal play West Ham away. Newcastle would want to finish in the top half and a win away to Arsenal would be crucial. Two of City’s opponents Bournemouth (away) and Aston Villa are in the top half (Arsenal have none).

City may not have Rodri in all those games because of a groin injury. They have been unbeaten in the league since January 17 but City are rebuilding and not at the level of the squads that won six of the last eight league titles. Gianluigi Donnarumma has dithered and City have dropped points against West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Chelsea from winning positions. Before Wednesday’s 1-0 win, they had never been ahead of Arsenal at the end of a round.