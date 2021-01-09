Atletico Madrid's game against Bilbao postponed due to snowstorm
Atletico Madrid's La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao, scheduled to kick off at 1515 GMT on Saturday, has been postponed due to disruptions from a snowstorm in Spain, the league said in a statement.
Heavy snowfall from Storm Filomena left thousands of Spanish drivers trapped in their cars on Friday as roads were blocked and Madrid airport was closed.
La Liga said it sought the postponement "given the exceptional situation caused by the storm across a large part of the peninsula ... and the impossibility of having the pitch in optimal conditions."
A new date for the match would be confirmed later.
Bilbao on Friday said the plane carrying the squad to Madrid for the game had been unable to land at the airport due and was forced to turn around.
Real Madrid's game against Osasuna is also under threat after the Spanish champions were trapped on a plane for more than two hours on Friday due to ice on the runway of Barajas airport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham's Lanzini donates to foodbank after COVID-19 rules breach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atletico Madrid's game against Bilbao postponed due to snowstorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Klopp pleased after Liverpool overcome 'tricky' Villa challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool survives scare by Villa's kids to win in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flick the perfect coach for Bayern: Matthaeus
- An improved atmosphere for players at Bayern Munich is the secret to the Bavarian club’s dominance at home and in Europe, according to Lothar Matthaeus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Romero and Rojo can leave Man United this month, says Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barca's Koeman keen for January reinforcements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid’s Zidane backs Benzema following charge in sex tape case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Premier League to punish virus rule breaches; 10 Villa players positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amnesty critical of FIFA leader starring in Saudi PR video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA to trial concussion substitutes at Club World Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater leeway in I-League to change players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa-Liverpool cup game to go ahead despite virus outbreak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajax signs striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Referee development is a long-term investment in India: AIFF Referees Director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox