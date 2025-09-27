Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga: When and where to watch Madrid derby live and online on TV

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga: The first Madrid derby of the season is on the horizon. Real Madrid are in commanding league form, while city rivals Atlético have stumbled through a shaky start. Kylian Mbappe has been in top form, enjoying life under new manager Xabi Alonso, who has brought new methods to the club. Real Madrid appeared far more assured on the field, dictating play and keeping control through sustained possession to outclass their rivals after Xabi took over the charge. Vinicius Jr also found some form with a goal in the last match. Los Blancos have won every match they have played this season, leading the top flight by two points ahead of defending champions Barcelona and nine from Atletico. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe shakes hands with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Atletico have failed to find the consistency this season and have won only two matches out of six, currently sitting in ninth place on the points table with 9 points.They have also had less time to rest ahead of the derby, having played Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, a day after Real played their previous match against Levante.

Here are the details of where to watch the LaLiga 2025/26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2025/26 match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2025/26 match will take place on Saturday, September 27 at 07:45 PM IST.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2025/26 match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2025/26 match will take place at Metropolitano Stadium.

Where to watch live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2025/26 match?

The live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2025/26 match will be not be broadcasted on TV.

How to watch live streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2025/26 match?

The live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2025/26 match will be available on FanCode, which can also be accessible via OTTplay Premium