Bagan pullout of 7 players: Club knew Unity Cup dates on April 10, says AIFF

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant knew the dates of the Unity Cup in England on April 10 but it was only on May 20 that they informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) that players would be released only for matches in the FIFA window, the federation said on Sunday. Mohun Bagan Super Giant's celebrate during the match against East Bengal FC, in Kolkata. (PTI)

Mohun Bagan also allowed players to complete the biometrics required for the UK visa on April 23 but asked them not to travel hours before the squad’s departure early on Sunday, AIFF has said. Because seven from Bagan pulled out, India left for the tournament in London with only 18 players.

India will play Jamaica on May 27 and either Nigeria or Zimbabwe on May 30. This is the senior men’s team’s first tour of England since 2002.

“An earlier communication of any reservations would have allowed us the time to make the necessary arrangements and ensure no player missed out on an important opportunity,” said Subrata Paul, AIFF’s director of national teams. “What saddens us most is the wider impact, not only on the players directly involved, but also on those who might otherwise have been called up in their place.”

Paul mentioned “similar challenges” during the CAFA Nations Cup in 2025 and with India under-23 national team when players were not released because the games were not during the FIFA window.

The AIFF said it wrote four letters to all the clubs since April 10 regarding India’s participation in the Unity Cup in London,” Muthyalu Satyanarayan, the federation’s deputy secretary-general, said.

“The dates of the event were mentioned in all subsequent letters, along with the dates for biometric tests for players… The Mohun Bagan SG players attended the biometric test. Obviously, this was done with the club’s knowledge as we had written to them.”

Two more emails regarding details of the event were shared with Mohun Bagan but none was acknowledged by the club, the statement said. On May 20, Bagan told AIFF that players will be released “during the FIFA window,” the statement said.

Bagan midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte was injured and did not join but six players reported to Bengaluru on May 22, AIFF has said. “However, they were ordered next morning (May 23)…not to play outside the FIFA International Window…After a quick huddle, the players informed the national team management that their club had instructed them to not play or train outside the FIFA International Window. Some were emotional as they made arrangements to leave the camp.”

AIFF has also denied reports attributed to a Bagan official that the federation did not take care of medical expenses of players injured on national duty. “In 2025-26 alone we have spent almost ₹15 lakh on the treatment of injuries sustained by players of all senior and age group national teams, and their rehabilitation thereafter,” said Satyanarayan.