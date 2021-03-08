Bale over psychological scars of past injuries: Mourinho
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said Gareth Bale has recovered from the "psychological scars" of previous injuries after the forward fired Spurs to a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.
Bale and Harry Kane struck two goals each on Sunday to help Spurs move into sixth spot in the Premier League on 45 points after 27 games, two points adrift of Chelsea in fourth.
Welshman Bale rejoined Spurs from Real Madrid on a season-long loan in September after enduring his worst season in Spain in 2019-20 with three goals in all competitions.
He had a slow start to life back at Spurs due to a knee problem and a lack of first-team football but has rediscovered his form with six goals in the last six games for the club.
"I found psychological scars," Mourinho said. "When you have a couple of seasons with lots of injuries I think it is not about the muscular scars but the psychological scars -- that brings fears and instability.
"There is a moment when you are working very well and everyone around you is giving everything we can give, there is a moment where that psychological barrier has to be broken.
"And he broke it. It was him, not us. We just supported him."
Spurs host Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday before visiting Arsenal for the north London derby on Sunday.
(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bale over psychological scars of past injuries: Mourinho
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barca has deficit to overcome to recover in Champions League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joan Laporta back as president at embattled Barcelona
- During the seven years of his presidency, the first team achieved two Champions Leagues, four league championships, a Copa del Rey, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, three Spanish Super Cups and three Spanish Cups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
100 goals not bad for a negative team, says Tottenham boss Mourinho
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester United down City in derby, Spurs rout Palace as Kane & Bale hit brace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atletico title pursuit stalled by late Madrid equalizer
- Karim Benzema, back in the Madrid squad after an injury layoff, scored in the 87th minute after Luis Suárez's early goal for Atlético at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool suffer sixth straight Anfield loss as Fulham win 1-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roma beat Genoa 1-0 to move into Champions League places
- Genoa remained seven points above the relegation zone after its second loss in three matches. It had only lost one of the previous 10 since Davide Ballardini replaced Rolando Maran as coach.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lewandowski hat-trick steers Bayern past Dortmund 4-2
- Bayern Munich roared back from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Morata double fires Juventus to comeback win over Lazio
- Morata helped Juventus come from behind to beat Lazio 3-1 in Serie A.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi grabs two assists as Barcelona march on with victory at Osasuna
- Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leicester turn up heat in top-four race
- Daniel Amartey's 88th-minute header completed a comeback win for Leicester who stretched their unbeaten away run to 10 games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sylla’s late intervention keeps NorthEast level against Bagan
- The draw also extended NorthEast unbeaten run this season to 11, with 10 of those coming under interim head coach Khalid Jamil. The 43-year-old Indian coach made three changes to the side that had won 2-0 against Kerala Blasters in their last league game of the campaign.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Benzema back for Real in time for derby showdown at Atletico
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Improving Arsenal have long way to go, says Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox