Ballon d'Or 2024: Full list of winners as Lamine Yamal wins Kopa Trophy, Real Madrid take honours despite boycott

The night in Paris belonged to Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, who pipped Real Madrid trio Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Dani Carvajal to claim the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. The ceremony also comprised other highlights, including wunderkind Lamine Yamal taking the Kopa Trophy, while Madrid took club honours despite their boycott. Spain and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal with the Kopa trophy (REUTERS)

Who won the Ballon d'Or men's and women's award?

Rodri received the men's award on Monday at a ceremony in Paris, which was organised by the French magazine France Football in collaboration with UEFA. The 28-year-old played an influential role in Manchester City holding off Arsenal's challenge to claim the Premier League title for the fourth time in a row. He was also part of the triumphant Spain side that won Euro 2024, and claimed the Player of the Tournament award.

Fellow Spaniard Aitana Bonmati, on the other hand, retained the title of the No. 1 women's player after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League. Bonmatí became the second Barcelona player, after teammate Alexia Putellas, to win two titles since the women’s trophy was first introduced in 2018. She beat her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway and Salma Paralluelo of Spain as Barcelona completed a 1-2-3.

“It’s a pleasure to be here again,” said Bonmatí, who received the award from Oscar winner Natalie Portman. “Thanks to my teammates and the clubs who make me a better football player every year.”

Who won Kopa Trophy?

Yamal became a household name earlier this summer during his title-winning campaign for Spain in Euro 2024, where he produced a wonderful strike to equalise against former champions and pre-tournament favourites France in the semifinal. The 17-year-old scored 16 goals at club level in the 2023/24 season and made four assists in La Roja's Euro campaign.

Yamal became the sixth player to win the Kopa Trophy after Kylian Mbappe, Matthijs de Ligt, Pedri, Gavi and Bellingham. He was presented the trophy by 1987 Ballon d'Or winner Ruud Gullit.

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid take honours amid boycott

Despite a no-show in Paris from the Spanish giants, who had eight nominees across all awards, in protest over Vinicius Jr and Carvajal being allegedly denied the Ballon d'Or, Madrid won the men's team of the year award. Meanwhile, Ancelotti claimed the Men's Coach of the Year award as a UEFA Champions League and La Liga double winner.

Emma Hayes won the Women's Coach of the Year after an impressive season with Chelsea.

Kylian Mbappe among award winners

The newly-recruited Madrid star won the Gerd Muller Trophy, handed to the top goalscorer across all competitions for club and country, alongside Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, after the two scored 52 goals in the 2023/24 season.

Ballon d'Or 2024 award winners

Ballon d'Or: Rodri

Ballon d'Or Feminin: Aitana Bonmati

Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal

Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti

Women's Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes

Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martinez

Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid

Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona

Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe