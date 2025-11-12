Barcelona president reacts after Lionel Messi’s late-night Camp Nou visit fuels return speculation

Lionel Messi’s surprise return to the Camp Nou in Barcelona brought back a flood of memories for football fans, as the Argentinian legend returned to the stadium where he spent over 15 years crafting his legacy. However, any quiet whispers of Messi returning as a FC Barcelona player for a farewell tour were quickly doused, as club president Joan Laporta admitted that any reunion of that sort was ‘unrealistic’. Barcelona forward Lionel Messi waves at the crowd at the Camp Nou.(AP)

Messi, on a trip to Spain, visited the Camp Nou late at night and posted a heartfelt message on social media. In that message, he voiced his hopes of returning to the under-renovation stadium with the chance to ‘say goodbye as a player, as I never got to.’

However, any hopes Barca fans and Messi himself might have of playing at the historic Camp Nou again will need to be held by him visiting for a match with his current club Inter Miami, with his national team, or as part of a testimonial match. President of the club Laporta stated that he could not sell Barca fans false hopes on this matter.

“Out of the utmost respect for Messi, the professionals at the club, Barca, and the Barca club members, I believe that now, for me to make speculation that is unrealistic,” explained Laporta on Catalunya Radio, before going on to say: “Nor do I think is fair, well, I believe that is not appropriate.”

Laporta promises a fitting tribute for Messi

It was a sting for Barcelona fans, who lost Messi on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. Laporta admitted it wasn’t the best circumstance, but did state that he viewed any sort of tribute the club could now pay to Messi as justice being done.

“Things didn’t end the way we would have liked... if, in some way, this tribute can make up for what wasn’t done, I think it would be a good thing,” explained Laporta. Messi won six of his seven Ballon d’Or trophies with the Catalonian club, but that is also a stat that just scratches the surface of his greatness in Barcelona.

Laporta vowed that Messi would receive the sort of commendation he missed out on at the club once the stadium updated and would be ready to host arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport.

“It would be right that he has the best tribute (match) in the world, and it would be wonderful to have it here, in front of 105,000 fans,” stated Laporta.

For now, Barcelona’s focus is on their next generation of greats, including Lamine Yamal as the Spaniard inherited Messi’s famous number 10 shirt.