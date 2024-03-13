Barcelona Trump Napoli: La Masia boys run the show with a tiki-taka flavour at the end

Times have changed drastically at FC Barcelona. A decade ago, qualification for the UEFA Champions League was a cakewalk, but cut to today, in 2024 even reaching the last eight is turning out to be quite the ordeal for the Catalan giants. The post-Lionel Messi era has proven to be a challenging period for Barca, as they navigate a transitional phase without their greatest player. Unfortunately, their journey seems to be heading towards an indefinite state of uncertainty, as they grapple with the realities of life without Messi. 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi was named Player of the Match after his solid defensive show against Napoli.

It was 2021 when Barcelona failed to give Messi a new contract due to their financial conditions, and three years later, for the first time since his departure. The Blaugranes have managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of UEFA Champions League. As the club continued its search for Messi's replacement, two young 'La Masia boys' stepped up and played a pivotal role in Barcelona's triumph over Napoli in the round of 16.

Barcelona made history by fielding two players aged 17 or under in their lineup, becoming the first team to do so in a UCL knockout game. Pau Cubarsi (17 years, 50 days) and Lamine Yamal (16 years, 243 days) were instrumental in Barcelona's impressive 3-1 victory over Napoli in the second leg, securing a 4-2 aggregate win at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys. The two clubs, who have not been at their best this season, finished 1-1 at Naples, where Barcelona were the superior side, despite Victor Osimhen scoring the leveller in the 75th minute.

For the first time since the 2019 semi-final against Liverpool, Barcelona found themselves playing a UCL knockout game in front of their home fans. While not at the Camp Nou (due to renovations), supporters turned out in large numbers at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys to rally behind Xavi's players.

The match was evenly poised in the early stages, but in the 15th minute, Raphinha and Joao Cancelo combined on the left flank to deliver the ball into the box. Raphinha placed the ball perfectly in the middle, where Robert Lewandowski unselfishly left it for Fermin Lopez, who was in a better position to score. Lopez didn't disappoint either, slotting the ball into the net with clinical precision.

Within a span of just two minutes, Barcelona found the net once more, with Cancelo and Raphinha once again orchestrating the attack. Raphinha's cross from the left met the woodwork, and on the rebound, Cancelo capitalized, doubling Barcelona's lead to 2-0. However, just as some thought a tie was sealed, Napoli's center-back, Amir Rrahmani, emerged as an unlikely hero, pulling one back to keep Napoli's hopes alive at 1-2.

Despite missing three key midfielders – Gavi, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong – due to injuries, Barcelona had to deliver a stellar performance. Xavi maintained a high defensive line, resorting to long balls, albeit with a noticeable absence of intensity in midfield pressing. However, Ilkay Gundogan exhibited composure, tirelessly attempting to unravel Napoli's defense throughout the game. Yet, Cancelo's ambitious forward runs sometimes left gaps defensively, exploited by Napoli on occasion. Fortunately, the 17-year-old Cubarsi consistently compensated for his senior teammate's lapses, displaying remarkable defensive prowess alongside Ronal Araujo.

Meanwhile, Jules Kounde effectively contained Napoli's creative force, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, showcasing his adaptability at the right-back position. Despite Barcelona's defensive brilliance, they never quite seized complete control of the game, as Napoli managed several attempts on goal.

Barcelona, renowned for their possession-based style, found themselves slightly behind Napoli in possession, with the visitors commanding 5 percent of the ball. With Sergi Roberto's introduction in the 60th minute, Barcelona regained midfield control, although Oriol Romeu endured a challenging outing, committing notable errors, including one inside the box that could have proved costly.

Another standout performer was the 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who continues to shine in Barcelona's attack. Displaying glimpses of a future superstar, Yamal dazzled on the right flank, contributing to the buildup for the second goal with an exquisite pass to Raphinha. In the 83rd minute, Barcelona showcased their trademark tiki-taka style, culminating in a well-executed goal. Roberto initiated the play from the left, feeding Gundogan outside the box, who in turn assisted Roberto for an easy tap-in by Lewandowski.

Despite the convincing victory, Barcelona faced shortcomings, from defensive lapses involving Cancelo to Raphinha's subpar finishing and an ageing Lewandowski. Xavi faces the daunting task of addressing these issues with limited time, having confirmed his departure from the club at the end of the season, even if Barcelona secures Champions League glory.

Barcelona may have secured a spot in the quarter-finals, but tougher challenges lie ahead, formidable opponents awaiting them in the next stage.